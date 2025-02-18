Rapper Oladips disses Headies Awards over omissions in the rap categories

Following the recent unveiling of the nominations list for the 17th Headies Award , Oladips has released a diss track where he called out the Headies for omitting Indigenous rappers. On the diss record shared on his on February 17, Oladips paid homage to pioneer Indigenous Yoruba rappers who he said inspired him to rap in his native language.

He tackles the Headies for their failure to nominate Indigenous rappers such as himself in the rap category. Oladips called the omissions another manifestation of the constant disrespect faced by Indigenous Yoruba rappers in the Nigerian music industry. In 2023, Oladips released the album 'Superhero Adugbo' which was snubbed for the rap categories. In the diss song, Oladips also suggested it might be time to apologise to Wizkid after tackling the Grammy winner for saying hip hop is dead .

The rapper becomes the latest artist to tackle the Headies over the nomination of the 17th edition which was riddled with unmissable omissions and errors.





Recently, Ruger mockingly called the Headies the best award show in the world while singer Dotti The Deity also questioned the award ceremony for failing to include the alternative categories.





Next Rated Award nominee Ayo Maff took to X to list the artists that should have also been nominated in the category.





Since 2006, the Headies has been Nigeria's premier music award. However, the organisation has suffered major setbacks over the years with gap years and poor production.





This issue has culminated in a massive reduction in its appeal and popularity which the Headies Executive Producer Ayo Animashun recently pointed out in an interview where he decried the Grammys rising popularity in Nigeria.





The 17th Headies is billed for April 5 and it will be the first of two editions in 2025 with the second scheduled for December.