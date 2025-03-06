Mr. Fido comes under fire for disrespecting his music marketing team

On March 5, 2025, Mr. Fido saw the ire of Nigerian music fans and marketing professionals after claiming music marketers did little in his success.





In his post on the microblogging platform, Fido claimed that music marketers act as if they are helping him while it's the other way around. He further added that these marketers make artists feel that, without them, they are nothing.

"Marketing company go make you feel like na them Dey help your life, where as na you Dey make money for them, dem go still make you feel like say without them you no go fit make am. My brothers and sisters open your eyes and be wise, the day you show to them they you know what you’re doing they turn your enemies and they paint you bad out there. #shineyoureyes," the singer said in Pidgin English.

The post has attracted criticism from fans, music marketing professionals, and executives alike, who consider it to not only be disrespectful but also false, considering the role these marketers played in his success.