I never stopped believing - Yemi Alade says on her Grammy nomination

Iconic Nigerian musician Yemi Alade is celebrating her recent Grammy outing which she credits to her sheer resilience.

After over a decade in the Nigerian music industry, Yemi Alade earned a nomination for the 67th Grammys , where he was shortlisted alongside other Nigerian superstars for the Best African Music Performance prize .

"I'm A Winner

I'm here because I didn't stop believing, and even when doubt and nay-sayers counted me out, I always COUNTED MYSELF IN and surrounded myself with uplifters and truth tellers(not yes men)

"Na who stop, e go stop for" don't stop dreaming, NOBODY KNOWS TOMORROW

Thank you to my Grammy Glam Team," the post reads.