I never stopped believing - Yemi Alade says on her Grammy nomination

Iconic Nigerian musician Yemi Alade is celebrating her recent Grammy outing which she credits to her sheer resilience.
After over a decade in the Nigerian music industry, Yemi Alade earned a nomination for the 67th Grammys, where he was shortlisted alongside other Nigerian superstars for the Best African Music Performance prize.
"I'm A Winner
I'm here because I didn't stop believing, and even when doubt and nay-sayers counted me out, I always COUNTED MYSELF IN and surrounded myself with uplifters and truth tellers(not yes men)
"Na who stop, e go stop for" don't stop dreaming, NOBODY KNOWS TOMORROW
Thank you to my Grammy Glam Team," the post reads.
Yemi Alade's nomination which came as a surprise for many is no doubt a testament to her talent and desire to keep making music that reflects the rich traditional African sounds.
The singer, who first burst onto the scene with her hit record 'Johnny' in 2013, has made a name for herself as one of Nigeria's most impressive performers and a notable force in the advancing collaborations between African stars.
Her work has earned her many accolades including Best Female Artist at the 2014 and 2015 MAMA awards.
After a decade since releasing her debut album, she would get a Grammy nomination for her single 'Tomorrow'. The award was won by international sensation Tems who continues to break boundaries with her music.
At the Grammy ceremony, the singer wore a beaded dress that pays tribute to rich Edo culture. Her fashion choice earned her praise from observers who described it as an admirable representation of the Nigerian culture on the global stage.