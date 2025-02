Here is the full nominations list for the 17th Headies Awards

The Headies Academy has revealed the nominations list for the 17th edition.

The award which is returning to Nigeria after two editions in the United States is set to a highly competitive one as some of the biggest hits and acclaimed albums released between 2023 and 2024 have been nominated in multiple categories.





According to the Headies, only music materials including singles, videos, video live recordings, EPs & albums released & distributed on digital streaming platforms, & physical music media (cassettes, CDs & vinyl) within the year in review (April 1, 2023, & July 31, 2024) were considered for nomination.

Rising stars Taves, Zerrydl, Kaestyle, and Llona have been shortlisted for the Rookie of the Year prize. The winner will be taking the baton from rapper OdumoduBlvck who won the award at the 16th Headies .

See the full nominations list below.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR TEMS – BURNING SEYI VIBEZ - DIFFERENT PATTERN BURNA BOY - HIGHER AYRA STARR & GIVEON - LAST HEARTBREAK SONG SARZ FEATURING LOJAY - BILLIONS

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR SARZ – HAPPINESS LONDON – OZEBA MAGICSTICKS – BASQUIAT REMA/PRODUCER X/CUBEATZ/DEATZ/KLIMPERBOY – HEHEHE DIBS - DIFFERENT PATTERN

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR SIMISOLA KOSOKO - STRANGER (SIMI) CHIMAMANDA PEARL CHUKWUMA - VISION (QING MADI) MICHAEL AJUMA ATTAH - CAN'T BREATHE (LLONA) EMOSEH KHAMOFU - FAMILY MEETING (BLOODY CIVILIAN) FUAYEFIKA MAXWELL - STAGES OF LIFE (WIZARD CHAN)

BEST R&B SINGLE QING MADI – VISION JOHNNY DRILLE - FOR YOU SIMI – STRANGER TEMS – BURNING AYRA STARR - LAST HEARTBREAK SONG FT. GIVEON

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR LLONA KAESTYLE TAVES ZERRYDL

BEST RAP SINGLE CAST - ODUMODUBLVCK FEAT SHALLIPOPI BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR - ODUMODUBLVCK FEAT BLOODY CIVILIAN & WALE – HALLELUJAH - LADIPOE, ROZZZ & MORRELO CANADA - MAGNITO IJE NWOKE - JERIQ

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) AYRA STARR - LAST HEARTBREAK SONG NINIOLA - LEVEL SIMI – STRANGER LIYA – I’M DONE TOMORROW - YEMI ALADE

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR CHARM - (REMA X PERLIKS X FOLARIN OLUDARE) METAVERSE - (JYDE AJALA) LIKE ICE SPICE - (PERLIKS & EMEKA SHINE SHINE) OJAPIANO - (MATTMAX) EGWU - (DIRECTOR PINK) SHOWA - (TG OMORI) NA MONEY – (DAMMY TWITCH)

BEST COLLABORATION EMOTIONS - TIWA SAVAGE FEAT. ASA BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR - ODUMODUBLVCK, BLOODY CIVILIAN, AND WALE CAST - SHALLIPOPI FT ODUMODUBLVCK EGWU - CHIKE & MOHBAD OLE - QING MADI & BNXN TWE TWE REMIX – KIZZ DANIEL & DAVIDO IDK – WIZKID FT. ZLATAN

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE SEYI VIBEZ – “DIFFERENT PATTERNS” AYO MAFF – DEALER (FT. FIREBOY DML) SHALLIPOPI – CAST (FT. ODUMODUBLVCK) ZHUS JDO – JOHNBULL MOHBAD – ASK ABOUT ME

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR BIG BIG THINGS - YOUNG JONN FT. KIZZ DANIEL AND SEYI VIBEZ TWE TWE REMIX - KIZZ DANIEL EGWU FEAT. MOHBAD – CHIKE REMEMBER – ASAKE OGECHI REMIX - HYCE, BOYPEE, AND BROWN JOEL FT. DAVIDO BIG BALLER – FLAVOR

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL MOGADISHU - A-Q CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER - M.I ABAGA CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER – BLAQBONEZ HALLELUJAH – LADIPOE EFELEME - ALPHA OJINI

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE ARE GRATITUDE – ANENDLESSOCEAN WORTHY OF MY PRAISE - DUNSIN OYEKAN FT. LAWRENCE OYOR GOOD GOD 2 - LIMOBLAZE FT. NAOMI RAINE PARTICULARLY - GAISE BABA FT. TOPE ALABI YOU DO THIS ONE - MERCY CHINWO

VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS



BIG BIG THINGS - YOUNG JONN FT. KIZZ DANIEL AND SEYI VIBEZ

OGECHI REMIX - HYCE, BOYPEE, AND BROWN JOEL FT. DAVIDO

EGWU - CHIKE & MOHBAD

OZEBA - REMA

DIFFERENT PATTERN - SEYI VIBEZ

SHOWA - KIZZ DANIEL

LOVE ME JEJE - TEMS

CAST - SHALLIPOPI FT. ODUMODUBLVCK

DEALER - FLAVOUR FT. FIREBOY

BIG BALLER - FLAVOUR

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

KING PROMISE (GHANA)

HIMRA (IVORY COAST)

JOSEY (IVORY COAST)

TOOFAN (TOGO)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR BIEN (KENYA) DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA) JUMA JUX (TANZANIA) BRUCE MELODIE (RWANDA) AZAWI (UGANDA)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR MOHAMED RAMADAN (EGYPT) ELGRANDE TOTO (MOROCCO)



SOOLKING (ALGERIA) BALTI (TUNISIA) ABU (EYGPT)