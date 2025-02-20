Burna Boy thumps his chest on new single 'Update' off his upcoming album

Grammy winner Burna Boy has released another single titled 'Update' off his upcoming eighth album 'No Sign of Weakness'.





The single released on February 19, 2025, samples American group Soul II Soul's iconic record1989 Classic 'Back to Life'.



Burna Boy teased the single earlier on his Instagram account after taking down all the posts from his feed to prepare for his next album.





The record produced by P2J carries an African folk drum arrangement over which the hitmaker in typical fashion thumps his chest as he raves about his status as a superstar who is far and above his peers.





The song is also accompanied by a music video shoot by directed UAX. The video sees Burna Boy recreate some Fela Anikulapo-type dance moves that complement his delivery that also mirror the style popularised by the Afrobeat icon.