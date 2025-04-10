Showmax is the Place to Be This April: Here’s what’s streaming

Looking for your next binge? Showmax has you covered this April with an epic lineup of new and returning favourites. Whether you love action, drama, comedy, or family-friendly fun, there’s something for every mood.

Here’s what you need to add to your watchlist this month:

The Handmaid’s Tale S6 | First On Showmax | Wednesdays from 9 April

Set in a dystopian future, The Handmaid’s Tale follows June Osborne, a woman forced into servitude in the oppressive regime of Gilead, where women are stripped of their rights and treated as property. But June refuses to be broken. As the resistance against Gilead grows, Season 6 marks the final chapter in her fight for freedom, justice, and revenge.

Led by Elisabeth Moss, the Emmy-winning drama also stars Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, and Samira Wiley. With 15 Emmys under its belt and an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating, this critically acclaimed series remains one of the most powerful and gripping shows on TV. And if you haven’t started the journey yet, Seasons 1-5 drop on Showmax from April 1.

THE WILD ROBOT | Stream from Sunday, 13 April

Imagine getting stranded on an island with no idea how to survive; now, imagine you’re a robot. That’s the story of The Wild Robot, based on the bestselling book by Peter Brown. Roz, a shipwrecked robot, must learn how to adapt to the wild, build friendships with animals, and even raise a lost gosling like her own child.

With a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and voice talents like Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Hamill, this movie is a must-watch for both kids and adults.

The Last of Us S2 | Mondays from 14 April

Based on the hit video game, The Last of Us takes us into a world where a deadly fungal outbreak has wiped out civilization, turning people into terrifying, zombie-like creatures. Joel, a hardened survivor, is tasked with smuggling 14-year-old Ellie across the country, only to discover she may be the key to humanity’s survival.

After their dangerous journey in Season 1, Joel and Ellie return five years later, facing even greater dangers, shifting loyalties, and the consequences of Joel’s fateful decision.

With Emmy-winning performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV events of the year. Catch Season 2 on Mondays from April 14, only on Showmax.

TRANSFORMERS ONE | Stream from Sunday, 20 April

Before Optimus Prime and Megatron were enemies, they were brothers. Transformers One takes us back to their origin story, showing how their friendship turned into a battle for the fate of Cybertron.

Featuring an all-star voice cast including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry, this is the first-ever fully animated Transformers movie and trust us, it’s action-packed from start to finish.

Nigerian Idol | Stream from Sunday, 20 April

One mic. Endless dreams. The search for Nigeria’s next music superstar is back and more intense than ever. With new talents, emotional performances, and nail-biting eliminations, Nigerian Idol will have you rooting, voting, and sometimes shouting at your screen. Who will win the crown this season? Catch every note and every moment on Showmax.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga | Stream from Thursday, 24 April

The story follows young Furiosa, who is abducted from the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into a brutal world ruled by Warlord Dementus and the infamous Immortan Joe. As these two tyrants battle for supremacy, Furiosa must summon all her strength to survive and find her way back home.

With a 90% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and nominations at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards and Saturn Awards, Furiosa is already a fan favorite. As Rotten Tomatoes puts it, “Come for Anya Taylor-Joy and stay on the edge of your seat for the CGI-heavy action.”

If you loved Fury Road, get ready for another adrenaline-fueled adventure.

Poppa’s House S1 | First on Showmax | Binge from Monday, 28 April

Damon Wayans, the king of comedy, is back, and this time with his real-life son, Damon Wayans Jr. Poppa’s House follows a legendary radio host whose life is turned upside down when a sharp-witted female co-host joins his show. At home, he’s still parenting his grown son, who’s trying to chase his dreams while juggling family responsibilities.

Poppa’s House is packed with laugh-out-loud moments. This sitcom is already a hit, scoring an 86% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying yourself while staying focused on your goals.

Stream them all on Showmax this April. Sign up for Showmax with as low as N1,600 for Showmax mobile or N3,500 for the multiple-device plan for N3,500. Head over to www.showmax.com to get started.