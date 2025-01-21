Nollywood actor, Lilian Afegbai calls out segregation in Nollywood

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Lilian Afegbai recently took to Instagram to vent her frustrations over the growing divide in the industry, where creatives are labelled.

In Nollywood, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: not all filmmakers and actors are treated equally. They are tagged as YouTube filmmakers, Netflix stars, or Amazon actors.

Her fiery post shed light on an issue that has long simmered beneath the surface but rarely gets addressed with such candour.

Afegbai’s grievance stems from a disturbing trend where the industry; and the viewers themselves segregate filmmakers and actors based on where their work is showcased.

According to her, this classification unfairly creates a hierarchy, diminishing the talents of those who work primarily on platforms like YouTube while elevating others associated with global giants like Netflix or Amazon.

“Normally, an actor is an actor. It’s about, are you a good actor? Can you act? But it’s you viewers that have turned the whole thing upside down,” she said.

She went on to call out audiences for judging movies based on the presence of “certain people” on posters, highlighting how this mentality stifles the growth of emerging actors and filmmakers.

“Other people have to have room to grow. More actors have to come,” she stressed.

Sharing her personal experience

Lilian didn’t hold back as she shared a series of encounters with a particular YouTube producer. From being dismissed as “not a YouTube face” to condescending comments and lowball offers, her story illustrates how pervasive the problem is.

In one instance, a producer offered her ₦100,000 for 15 scenes, an amount she found not only unacceptable but also disrespectful.

“You don’t need to disrespect me. You’re not God. Relax,” she fired back.

These experiences highlight a troubling reality: the very people who should be collaborating to uplift Nollywood are often the ones sowing division.

The audience’s role in the chaos

Afegbai made a bold move by holding viewers accountable for perpetuating this divide. “How many films is your fave going to be in at the same time? It’s not possible,” she pointed out, urging audiences to give lesser-known actors a chance.

This comment hits at the heart of a broader issue: viewers’ obsession with celebrity names, which leads to a lack of support for fresh talent.

By equating star power with quality, audiences inadvertently discourage diversity in casting and storytelling.

There should be collaboration over competition

Afegbai’s outburst isn’t just a rant; it’s a wake-up call. Nollywood’s strength lies in its diversity, from grassroots YouTube films that capture everyday Nigerian life to glossy Netflix productions that reach global audiences.

Instead of creating divisions, the industry—and its viewers—must recognize the value each platform brings.

For actors, the focus should be on honing their craft and telling authentic stories, regardless of the platform. For producers, it’s about fostering mutual respect and fair compensation, ensuring that all contributors feel valued.

To viewers, it’s time to expand your horizons. Support films and actors regardless of where they appear. Remember: greatness isn’t limited to Netflix or Amazon—it thrives wherever talent and passion exist.