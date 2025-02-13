Nile Media Entertainment unveils an exciting lineup of Nollywood films for 2025

Nollywood is in for a thrilling year! Nile Media Entertainment hosted an exclusive film exhibition on February 12, unveiling an exciting slate of movies set to hit cinemas in 2025.

Held at Nile Cinemas, Ikota, the event tagged, Film Tech Connect: Tech Meets Film – Transforming Nollywood gathered industry heavyweights to celebrate the future of Nigerian cinema. From thrillers to heartfelt dramas and pulse-racing adventures, the showcase featured snippets and trailers of films that promise to leave audiences spellbound.



One of the major highlights of the evening was veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) stepping into the producer's shoes for the first time. Speaking on this exciting new phase in RMD’s career, Managing Director of Nile Media Entertainment , Nowe Isibor Segun-Ojo, noted, “A lot of them have caught the creative bug, and they have chosen Nile to be the conduit of their creative voice.”

Beyond the film previews, the event also sparked insightful conversations about the intersection of technology and filmmaking. A panel discussion, led by industry expert Babatunde Lawal , tackled the challenges and solutions shaping Nollywood’s future. Now, let’s dive into the films set to light up the big screen this year!



READ ALSO: Will typecasting ever stop in Nollywood? Upcoming Nollywood cinema releases from Nile Media Entertainment

1. Black Out – February 21 A psychological thriller starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Padita Agu, and Gideon Okeke. A woman wakes up in a life she doesn’t remember, with a husband and two kids. But when she starts piecing the truth together, she realizes she's been under a spell for five years.

2. The Artifact – March 21 An action-packed adventure where a young man and his friends embark on a dangerous treasure hunt, only to be pursued by an art thief, a secret agency, and a corrupt official. Featuring Kunle Remi, Wendy Lawal, Sharon Rotimi, and Deoluwa Àkintoba.

3. Mother's Love – May 2 Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde directs this emotional family drama about a young woman breaking free from her privileged upbringing and discovering her own voice during her NYSC experience.

4. Reverse – May 16 When Rita steps in to save a young boy being assaulted in a grocery store, she unwittingly sets off a chain of events that will alter her life forever. Starring Hilda Dokubo, Yvonne Jegede, and Susan Pawjok, and Produced by Linda Ikeji. 5. Red Circle – June 6 A gripping mystery featuring Folu Storms, Omowunmi Dada, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ibrahim Suleiman. The story follows a journalist determined to uncover the truth behind her best friend's suspicious death.

6. A Very Thin Line – July 4 A deeply personal passion project by director Rogba Arimoro, starring Mike Afolarin, Chimezie Imo, and Uzor Arukwe. 7. The Serpent’s Gift – August 29 An emotional drama shedding light on the struggles of widows, particularly in Eastern Nigeria. Featuring Daniel Etim Effiong, Beverley Osu, Tina Mba, and Ric Hassani. Directed by Kayode Kasum. 8. The Night of June 7 – Inspired by true events A film based on the infamous APO 6 incident in Abuja. Directed by Toka Macbaror and produced by Linda Ikeji, starring Gideon Okeke, Chikamma, and Femi Branch. 9. Radio Voice – April 11 RMD takes on his first project as a producer in this inspiring drama about redemption and second chances. Directed by Isioma Osaje and starring Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Nse Ikpe Etim, and Damilola Adegbite.