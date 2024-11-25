Inkblot’s ‘Family Gbese’ earns ₦28 Million in box office 2 weeks after its release

As the Nigerian box office continues to make impressive marks, Family Gbese, Inkblot's latest feature, has grossed ₦28.1 million in box office just two weeks after its release.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, the movie made ₦15.2 Million in its first week and grossed ₦12.7 Million the following week.

Family Gbese follows the story of a young man who, although excelling in his career, is perturbed by his elder brother’s gambling addiction. He owes a ton of money to dangerous street gangs, and thus has to make a tough decision; to protect his family or his love life. The film explores themes of family, loyalty, and the cost of success.

Following the success of Muri & Ko, with over ₦100 Million gross, Inkblot’s new movie premiered in cinemas on November 8, 2024.

Michelle Bello, British-Nigerian filmmaker and director of Family Gbese began her career in 2007 as one of the producers on Moments With Mo. She has continued her journey as a director in several works including Sesame Street Nigeria, and Small Boy, her debut feature which earned her nominations in reputable film festivals including the American Black Film Festival. She bagged two awards at the 2009 edition of the African Movie Academy Awards. In 2014, she was awarded the Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).