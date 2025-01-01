Here are ways the Nollywood industry can grow in 2025

The new year beckons and you bet there’s so much Nollywood has to offer; 2025 might just be that year where things would fall into place.

As we step into 2025, Nollywood stands on the brink of even greater global recognition. The recent years have been groundbreaking, innovative storytelling, international collaborations, and Nigerian films gracing major festivals and platforms.

But the road to consistent excellence is paved with growth and intentional change.

Here’s a look at 10 resolutions Nollywood can embrace this year to foster innovation, expand its reach, and win even more hearts both at home and abroad.

Invest in Script Development

Great stories begin with great scripts, yet Nollywood often battles with rushed narratives. In 2025, it’s time to slow down and focus on script development.

Writers should have the time and resources to refine their work, creating layered characters and compelling arcs.

There should be workshops for screenwriters, longer pre-production periods and collaboration between writers and directors should be encouraged.

Strengthen Distribution Channels

Piracy and limited cinema screens remain major challenges. Nollywood needs to expand its distribution network to reach wider audiences.

There’s a need for more Nollywood-focused streaming platforms, partnerships with international cinemas and even community screenings in rural areas.

Explore Untold African Stories

Nollywood has the unique opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s history, folklore, and untold cultural narratives. Instead of rehashing predictable plots, why not explore lesser-known stories from different ethnic groups, historical events, or African legends?

Empower Independent Filmmakers

Indie filmmakers are often the boldest voices in any industry, yet they struggle with funding and distribution in Nollywood.

This year, platforms and studios should create spaces for independent creators to thrive. This can be done by funding competitions for short films, giving easier access to cinema slots or streaming platforms and encouraging collaborations with international indie festivals.