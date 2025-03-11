Are actors responsible for perpetuating stereotypes? The Uzor Arukwe debate

In the wake of Love in Every Word, a tweet surfaced criticising Uzor Arukwe’s portrayal of Igbo men, accusing him of reinforcing damaging stereotypes.

An internet user argued that Uzor Arukwe’s roles depict Igbo men as “obnoxious, crass, and borderline stupid money-miss-roads” with exaggerated accents, suggesting that this representation has long-term consequences on perceptions of Igbo masculinity. This raises an important question: Are actors responsible for the stereotypes they portray on screen? Is this criticism fair? Is Uzor Arukwe really to blame for a long-standing Nollywood trope, or is he just an actor doing his job? First, let’s acknowledge the reality: Nollywood has long leaned on certain stereotypes, especially when portraying different ethnic groups. Uzor’s rise in Nollywood was not overnight.



He has put in years of hard work, often playing similar roles until he became a recognisable face in the industry. And this is where the bigger issue lies: Nollywood’s tendency to typecast actors.

Once an actor is known for playing a certain type of character well, they become the go-to person for that role. We’ve seen this happen with actors like Pete Edochie, who has spent much of his career playing the wise, authoritative Igbo elder. Or Patience Ozokwor, who for years was the default "wicked mother-in-law." It is also important to distinguish between an actor's performance and the industry's storytelling choices. If a script requires an Igbo character with a heavy accent and a boisterous personality, and Uzor delivers a stellar performance , does that mean he is responsible for the stereotype?



Films are not documentaries; they are dramatised, fictional narratives that prioritise entertainment. Yes, they can shape perceptions, but it is ultimately the responsibility of writers, directors, and producers to craft well-rounded, nuanced stories. Actors simply bring those stories to life.