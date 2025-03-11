Are actors responsible for perpetuating stereotypes? The Uzor Arukwe debate

In the wake of Love in Every Word, a tweet surfaced criticising Uzor Arukwe’s portrayal of Igbo men, accusing him of reinforcing damaging stereotypes.
An internet user argued that Uzor Arukwe’s roles depict Igbo men as “obnoxious, crass, and borderline stupid money-miss-roads” with exaggerated accents, suggesting that this representation has long-term consequences on perceptions of Igbo masculinity.
This raises an important question: Are actors responsible for the stereotypes they portray on screen? Is this criticism fair? Is Uzor Arukwe really to blame for a long-standing Nollywood trope, or is he just an actor doing his job?
First, let’s acknowledge the reality: Nollywood has long leaned on certain stereotypes, especially when portraying different ethnic groups. Uzor’s rise in Nollywood was not overnight.
He has put in years of hard work, often playing similar roles until he became a recognisable face in the industry. And this is where the bigger issue lies: Nollywood’s tendency to typecast actors.
Once an actor is known for playing a certain type of character well, they become the go-to person for that role. We’ve seen this happen with actors like Pete Edochie, who has spent much of his career playing the wise, authoritative Igbo elder. Or Patience Ozokwor, who for years was the default "wicked mother-in-law."
It is also important to distinguish between an actor's performance and the industry's storytelling choices. If a script requires an Igbo character with a heavy accent and a boisterous personality, and Uzor delivers a stellar performance, does that mean he is responsible for the stereotype?
Films are not documentaries; they are dramatised, fictional narratives that prioritise entertainment.
Yes, they can shape perceptions, but it is ultimately the responsibility of writers, directors, and producers to craft well-rounded, nuanced stories. Actors simply bring those stories to life.
Furthermore, cultural diversity within Nollywood is expanding. We are seeing more varied portrayals of Igbo men, from quiet intellectuals to morally conflicted protagonists. Uzor himself has played roles that deviate from the "money-miss-road" stereotype.
His performances in films like Thin Line and Momiwa show a different range, proving that he is more than just a one-note actor.
If we want to challenge stereotypes in Nollywood, the solution is not to attack actors like Uzor Arukwe but to demand better storytelling. More nuanced scripts, better character development, and a willingness to break away from lazy tropes will do far more good than targeting one actor for playing a role he was hired to play.
At the end of the day, Uzor is an actor doing his job, and he’s doing it well. Instead of blaming him for the industry's reliance on certain stereotypes, perhaps it’s time to hold Nollywood’s decision-makers accountable for the kind of stories they choose to tell.
Actors, after all, do not write scripts or finance films. Their job is to interpret and bring to life what has already been conceptualised.
If Nollywood continually churns out stories where Igbo men are depicted in a particular light, then the issue is bigger than just one actor; it’s systemic.