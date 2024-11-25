‘A Ghetto Love Story’ rakes over ₦22 Million at box office in its opening weekend

Basketmouth’s debut cinema, A Ghetto Love Story has grossed ₦22.3 Million at the box office in its first weekend.

Following the numerous positive reviews and buzz the film received during its pre-official cinema premiere, it is no surprise that this romantic drama will rake in these numbers very early into its release. In an Instagram post, the film distributor, FilmOne Entertainment shared its newest achievement.

“A Ghetto Love Story is on top! This movie raked in over 22.3 million Naira at the box office this weekend. Thank you for showing this movie love and support,” the post said.

Inspired by true events, the film is currently showing in Nigerian cinemas.

Written and co-produced by Victoria ‘Mhiz Vic’ Eze, this film is a blend of humour, raw emotion, and authenticity that paints a vivid picture of love and survival in the ghetto. A Ghetto Love Story is a testament to Basketmouth’s ability to transition from mere comedy to narratives that entertain while provoking thought.

The story follows the lives of two lovers; Obinna (Akah Nnani) and Stella (Beverly Osu). When their bond is threatened by harsh realities their relationship becomes further complicated as they navigate their way out of a series of events.

At its core, A Ghetto Love Story is a chronicle of resilience and the complexities of love and life’s harsh realities. The story is deeply layered, offering powerful lessons that resonate with anyone familiar with struggles, dreams, and the quest for love in imperfect circumstances.