Policeman shoots dead Ekiti nursing mother while celebrating colleague's promotion

A nursing mother, identified as Ifeoluwa Adekolu, has been killed by a bullet from a gun fired by an overexcited police officer who was celebrating his colleague's promotion in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Oke-Illa Police Station after the suspect received the news of his colleague's promotion.

An eyewitness said the victim was standing across the road opposite the police station when the errant officer, who came from a station from another division, fired his gun out of excitement and a stray bullet hit Adekolu in the process.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The state Commissioner of Police, AIG Adewale Adeniran, confirmed the incident on Friday, December 3, 2025, revealing that the officer involved had been disarmed and detained by the command.

