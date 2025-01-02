140 FCT police officers killed in line of duty in 2024 – Report

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has reported the loss of 140 officers in active duty during 2024, highlighting the significant risks faced by law enforcement in ensuring public safety.

This was disclosed in a scorecard released by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Adeh also revealed that the command recovered over ₦409 million from criminals during various operations.

“A total of ₦36,850,000 was seized from kidnapping suspects, ₦285,000,000 from fraud cases, ₦19,590,000 from burglary incidents, and ₦68,552,000 from armed robbery suspects,” she detailed.

The scorecard outlined the arrest of 1,077 suspects from 1,426 cases reported to the FCT Command last year.

Among the successes was the rescue of 19 victims of "one chance" operations, a persistent crime in the capital.

The police also recovered 376 firearms, including 13 AK-47 magazines and 187 rounds of live ammunition, underscoring the command’s efforts to tackle armed violence.

However, the report acknowledged internal challenges, noting 68 complaints against police personnel lodged with the Complaint Response Unit.

Adeh emphasised the command's commitment to improving security in 2025.

“Building on the successes of 2024, we will intensify community policing engagements, intelligence-led strategies, and public enlightenment initiatives to address the evolving security demands of the FCT,” she stated.