You're causing noise pollution- Soludo scolds pastor for preaching in market

The Governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has restated his administration’s resolve to enforce laws and relevant regulations against noise pollution in the state.

Soludo made the assertion in Onitsha on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was in transit with his convoy when he intercepted a roadside preacher.

“If you want to preach the word of God, go to a church. You cannot just go to the street or enter a marketplace where people are trading and disturb them.

“Forcing everyone to listen to you creates noise pollution. If you wish to preach, do so in your church, where those interested in hearing your message can come willingly.

“Everyone has the right to freedom of worship, but turning a busy marketplace into a church is unacceptable and illegal. Such actions are against the law, and we will enforce the law against them,” Soludo said.