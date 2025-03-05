Tinubu elevates Adekunle-Johnson to special adviser, Anwuka senior aide

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson as Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Office of the Vice-President.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nkwocha also said Tinubu approved the appointment of Mrs Uju Anwuka as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Office of the Vice-President.

According to him, the appointments are part of the Tinubu administration's efforts to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nkwocha stated that prior to their appointments, Adekunle-Johnson and Anwuka served in the same portfolios as Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant to the President, respectively, all in the office of the Vice President.

He said that as Senior Special Assistant, Adekunle-Johnson had diligently driven some of the administration’s policies and programmes in job creation and development in the MSMEs space in Nigeria.

He said key initiatives implemented under his supervision included the Expanded National MSME Clinics and the Shared Facility Initiative.

Similarly, Nkwocha said that Onwuka had anchored the administration’s vision in combating malnutrition and hunger, especially in vulnerable communities across the country, while serving as Special Assistant.

According to him, a key programme under her watch is the recently launched Nutrition 774 Initiative.