Thank you, PDP for giving your best player Wike to Tinubu's govt - Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiolmhola, the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, has lauded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike's developmental strides and thanked the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allowing the former Rivers State Governor to serve in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Oshiomhole, a former Edo State Governor, spoke at a New Year luncheon organised by Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Friday, December 3, 2025.

Though a ranking member of the PDP and presidential aspirant of the party, Wike supported Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election after a fallout with his party.

He subsequently bagged the ministerial appointment from the President , a move Oshiomhole analogously referred to as a football club allowing its "best player" to join a rival.

“Thank you to PDP for giving us Nyesom Wike to help us fix Abuja. I don’t belong to any club, I only belong to Bendel Insurance but I listen to those who say they are Manchester United fans [and the likes]. When you are giving your best player to another club, you pay heavily,” the senator said.

“Thank you for helping us in APC to do. PDP Rivers led you to us without saying we should pay a transfer fee. We may not be happy to return you; we would even create a toll gate to prevent that.”

He further stated that Wike was being celebrated for adding value to the nation's capital, pointing out that the minister’s job requires that he steps on many toes to set things right.

“Tonight, we are celebrating a Nigerian who is adding value to the FCT; who is showing there has to be the rule of law and that we must respect certain environmental laws.