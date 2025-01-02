Obi visits his 'father figure' Babangida in Niger to discuss national issues

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, has paid former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, a New Year's visit at the latter's hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this in a post on his X on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Obi, who described Babangida as 'a father figure,' said the visit afforded him the opportunity to wish the former Nigerian leader a happy New Year and discuss issues of national importance.

He said the elder statesman's wisdom and perspectives remain important, expressing his appreciation to have visited and listened to invaluable advice from the former military ruler.

"From Jigawa state, I travelled to Minna, Niger State to pay a visit to a father figure, elder statesman and leader, the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his residence in Minna, Niger State," he wrote.

"The visit was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues.

"General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important and I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advice and words of wisdom," his post read.

Obi visits Namada, Babangida Aliyu

At the same time, the politician also made a stop at the residence of a former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

Obi used the visit to express condolences to the former Governor on the passing of his mother and younger sister, stressing the importance of standing together during challenging times.

"Also while in Minna, Niger State, in continuation of the New Year engagements, I visited Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, the Former Governor of Niger State, fondly referred to as the "Chief Servant."

"The visit was an opportunity to share in his grief following the recent loss of his mother and younger sister. I extended my heartfelt condolences and emphasised the importance of standing together during challenging times.

"Beyond offering sympathies, our discussion also focused on the critical task of nation-building and the shared responsibility we all hold in shaping a brighter future for our country," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Obi had visited Jigawa to commiserate with Governor Umar Namadi over the death of his mother and first son.

"In continuation of my New Year engagements, I visited Jigawa State to commiserate with and stand in solidarity with my brother, the Governor, His Excellency Mallam Umar A. Namadi, during this difficult time as he mourns the painful loss of both his mother and his son," he stated in another post.