2027: Peter Obi issues fresh update on merger talks with PDP, NNPP

Labour Party’s Peter Obi has dismissed speculation about a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2027 presidential elections.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, January 2, Obi clarified, “There is no merger deal yet with the PDP, NNPP, or any other party. However, I call on all lovers of Nigeria to unite in 2027 and end the APC’s mismanagement of our resources.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as gross mismanagement, citing corruption, spiralling public debt, and high governance costs under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to Obi, “Government officials recklessly mismanaged public funds in 2024 through incessant foreign travels.”

The Labour Party leader also highlighted the worsening security situation, condemning the loss of lives to banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings.

“The security situation is unfortunate. Nigerians continue to die needlessly due to preventable crimes,” he lamented.

Reflecting on the 2023 presidential election, Obi noted his historic performance as a first-time candidate. He secured 6,101,533 votes, trailing only the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and the APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu had emerged victorious with 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku garnered 6,984,520. NNPP’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, who claimed victory in Kano State, secured 1,496,687 votes.

Interestingly, Obi and Kwankwaso were both PDP members before leaving the party over irreconcilable differences.