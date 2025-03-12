Beyond policy: FIRS chairman Zacch Adedeji’s bold moves to strengthen Nigeria’s revenue

Since assuming office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised economic transformation through his Renewed Hope agenda, placing a premium on execution.

One of the key figures turning this vision into reality is Dr Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Adedeji has emerged as a proactive reformer, implementing critical policies that are strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal landscape.

Dr Adedeji has spearheaded tax automation, closed loopholes, and enhanced compliance among individuals and businesses, leading to increased government revenue.

“Government revenue is growing, and money is being channelled into critical projects that benefit everyday Nigerians,” Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a tax analyst, noted in her opinion piece.

Beyond tax reforms, Adedeji plays a crucial role in national economic policies, particularly the Naira-based crude oil supply framework.

This initiative ensures that local refineries such as Dangote, Port Harcourt, and Warri receive crude oil allocations in naira, reducing forex dependence.

“By supporting structured agreements that promote transparency and efficiency, he is preventing unnecessary forex exposure and protecting the naira from further depreciation,” Atoyebi emphasised.

Despite facing misinformation, Adedeji remains undeterred. When reports falsely claimed that the Naira-for-Crude policy had been scrapped, he swiftly debunked them.

“He does not engage in distractions. His focus is on ensuring that Nigeria moves forward,” Atoyebi stated.

Under his leadership, FIRS is not only a revenue-generating agency but also a critical player in national economic stability.

“Every Nigerian wants a country that works. We want to see leaders who take action, not just make speeches and post on social media,” Atoyebi wrote, highlighting Adedeji’s commitment to tangible results.