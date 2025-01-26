20 soldiers killed as Boko Haram terrorists attack military base in Borno

Armed terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram/ISWAP launched a deadly assault on a military base in Malam-Fatori, the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area, Borno State.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, January 24, 2025, claimed the lives of a military commander, two senior officers, and 17 soldiers.

Reliable sources confirmed that the terrorists stormed the base with multiple gun trucks and heavy weaponry, causing extensive damage to military structures and vehicles.

The assault lasted for several hours, forcing the 149 Battalion to retreat. Survivors fled to safety, while an undetermined number of soldiers remain missing as of Saturday.

ALSO READ: Son of terrorist leader Bello Turji killed in Zamfara military operation

An intelligence source disclosed that the commanding officer of the battalion and the base’s medical director were among those killed in the coordinated attack. Many soldiers also sustained severe injuries, while others remain unaccounted for.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers wreaked havoc, razing several buildings in the process. The situation remains critical, with fears that the insurgents may attempt to consolidate control in the area.

“Many soldiers were seriously injured, and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of personnel remain missing as of Saturday,” one source said.

“The commanding officer of the battalion, two senior officers, including the base medical director, were among those killed. This comes just days after the terror group launched a brutal attack on the military’s Forward Operating Base in Damboa, killing an unconfirmed number of soldiers, with many still missing.