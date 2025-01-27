The perfect shower routine for glowing skin

You need a skincare routine for your body, not just your face! After all, you don’t want a glowing face with ashy, dull skin, right?

The perfect shower routine does exist—it’s a rejuvenating ritual that leaves your whole body glowing. No secrets here; we’re sharing it all!

1. Choose Warm or Cold Water – Not Hot!

We all love a hot shower, but your skin doesn’t. Hot water strips away the skin's natural oils, leading to dryness and dullness. For the best results, opt for warm or cool water instead.

2. Exfoliate

Exfoliation is the key to uncovering your skin’s natural glow. By removing dead skin cells, exfoliation enhances cell turnover and promotes fresh, healthy skin. You don’t need to do this every day; once a week is usually enough for most skin types. To exfoliate, opt for a gentle scrub or exfoliating body wash.

3. Exfoliate, Then Shave

If you’re exfoliating, make it a part of your shaving routine. Use a gentle scrub to exfoliate your skin then shave afterwards. Not only does this make your shave more comfortable, but your skin will feel buttery smooth and the exfoliation will leave your legs glowing. Repeat this process 2-3 times a week for the best results.

4. Scrub from Neck to Toe

Use a loofah or sponge to scrub your body from neck to toe. While bar soap might be budget-friendly, a gentle body wash is a better option for your skin's health. A body wash that’s rich in moisturizing ingredients, like oils or plant-based extracts, will leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

5. More Cold Water

End your shower by using cold water for a few seconds. This simple trick not only boosts your energy but also improves circulation, giving your skin a healthy glow.

6. Moisturize While Your Skin Is Still Damp

The magic of moisturizing happens when your skin is still damp, just after stepping out of the shower. Applying creams and lotions while your skin is still moist allows your pores to absorb the active ingredients more effectively. Hydrating your skin immediately after a shower locks in moisture, keeping it soft, smooth, and glowing.

