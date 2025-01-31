Nigeria’s presidential cars and their shocking prices

From armored SUVs to custom-built sedans, the vehicles used by Nigerian leaders are nothing short of extraordinary.

Over the years, Nigeria’s presidents have used various luxury vehicles, mostly from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Toyota. These cars are luxurious and highly secure, designed to ensure safety, comfort, and prestige.

Let’s take a deep dive into the official cars of Nigerian presidents, their features, and their price tags.

1. Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S560 & S600 Maybach) – ₦120M–₦180M

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach is a favorite among Nigerian leaders. It’s a bulletproof, high-performance luxury sedan that offers world-class security and comfort. It features: Armored body for protection against gunfire and explosions

Advanced security systems, including night vision and emergency oxygen supply

Ultra-luxurious interior with reclining leather seats and ambient lighting

2. BMW 7-Series (High-Security Model) – ₦100M–₦150M

The BMW 7-Series is another common choice, offering both luxury and security. Key features include: Ballistic protection (B7-level armor)

Run-flat tires that keep moving even when punctured

Explosion-resistant fuel tank

3. Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (Armored) – ₦80M–₦120M

The Toyota Land Cruiser V8 is widely used for presidential convoys and security escorts. It’s a favorite because of its: High durability and off-road capabilities

Armored body to withstand attacks

Advanced communication system for emergency situations

4. Rolls-Royce Phantom – Estimated ₦300M+

Reports suggest that Nigerian presidents have, at times, owned custom Rolls-Royce Phantom models, known for their luxury and exclusivity. These cars come with: Handcrafted interiors with premium materials

State-of-the-art security enhancements

Ultra-smooth ride and powerful engine

Recent reports indicate that the Nigerian government has allocated significant funds for the presidential fleet in the 2025 budget. Specifically, over ₦55 billion has been earmarked for the maintenance of the presidential fleet and an additional ₦255.7 million has been proposed for the purchase of new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

These vehicles will be part of the operational fleet of the Presidential Conference Car Unit (CCU) in Abuja. These allocations have sparked criticism from opposition parties and the public, who consider the spending excessive, especially given the country's current economic challenges.