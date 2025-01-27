5 relationship lessons women can learn from Tuface & Annie's divorce saga

The divorce bomb that Tuface dropped on the whole country has everyone running helter skelter and taking sides. Some men have rallied behind Tuface, while most women stand firmly in support of Annie.

While we can't take sides, as we aren't privy to their private moments, the ongoing social media discussions have highlighted valuable lessons women can learn to avoid similar situations.

1. No Reward in Suffering and Enduring with a Man

Despite years of standing by him through public scandals, and challenges, the outcome shows that enduring suffering in a relationship doesn’t necessarily result in a happy ending.

Society has glorified the concept of women suffering and enduring hardships in relationships as a badge of honour and phrases like "stand by your man" have conditioned many women to tolerate disrespect, infidelity, and emotional neglect in the hopes of eventual appreciation or change.

2. Choose Yourself First

While love is selfless, it should never come at the cost of losing yourself in the process. Choosing yourself first means recognizing your worth and understanding that you cannot pour from an empty cup. It’s not selfish; it’s necessary. When women choose themselves, they avoid the trap of trying to "save" or "fix" someone else at their own expense.

3. Once a Cheat, Always a Cheat

Tuface’s history of infidelity has long been a subject of public scrutiny, and Annie's decision to stay with him was seen by many as an act of love and endurance. However, it also highlights the reality that no matter how much love or loyalty you give, it won’t force someone to change if they don’t see a problem with their actions.

4. Toxic Relationships Never End Well

While society often romanticizes the idea of "fighting for love," it’s crucial to understand that a relationship should be a partnership, not a battleground. Love isn’t supposed to hurt, drain, or diminish you—it should empower and support you. The longer you stay in a toxic relationship, the more it chips away at your mental health and self-esteem.

5. Women, Stand Up!

Standing up starts with understanding your value. You are not an accessory to someone else’s life—you are the main character in your own story. Standing up also means setting boundaries and enforcing them. Love should not come at the cost of your self-respect or peace of mind. If someone repeatedly disrespects you, cheats, or emotionally neglects you, it’s not a sign for you to try harder—it’s a sign to walk away.