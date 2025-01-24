5 natural juices you should drink to last longer in bed

Sex doesn't have to be too short.

The pleasure of lovemaking in bed with your partner should feel complete and profoundly satisfying.

There are various natural drinks that can help you achieve a more pleasurable and longer duration in bed.

This article rounds up five of the healthiest, most delicious natural juices for an improved sex life.

1. Beet juice

Beet juice has a number of health benefits including reducing high blood pressure, enhancing muscle function, and lowering cholesterol levels in the blood.

But it is also particularly beneficial for sexual performance. This is owing to its high content of dietary nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body.

Nitric oxide is crucial for healthy blood flow and improved circulation that can aid better erectile function in men. It is also considered one of the best female arousal drinks.

Ingredients: 2 beets

2 oranges

4 apples

8 stems mint

Juice them together and serve.

2. Watermelon juice

The citrulline found in watermelon juice makes it one of the healthiest drinks for boosting sexual performance.

Citrulline is an amino acid that gets converted into arginine in the body. Arginine is a molecule that helps relax and dilate blood vessels. This improved blood flow is essential for erectile function and can enhance arousal and performance during sexual activity.

Ingredients: 1 small, sweet watermelon

1 small lime, juiced (optional)

Blend together, sieve, and serve.

3. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate juice is packed with a variety of healthy nutrients.

Studies have shown that this delicious drink helps to increase testosterone levels in men and women, a hormone closely associated with libido.

It is, therefore, regarded as one of the best juices for sex and a natural therapy for those who want to last longer in bed.

Ingredients: Pomegranate seeds

Water

Honey (optional)

Blend, sieve, and serve.

4. Aloe vera juice

While aloe vera juice is not directly linked to sexual performance, its health benefits are so essential that they aid the body for an improved sex life.

Aloe vera is great for the maintenance of your body's immune system and also helps to keep inflammation in your body at bay. This allows your body to function properly overall and most especially, when you need it to perform well in bed.

Ingredients: 2 inch aloe vera gel

1 cup of water (or any fruit juice or lemonade)

1 teaspoon sweetener

Extract the gel, add water, and blend together.

5. Carrot juice

Carrot juice contains key nutrients such as vitamin A, E, potassium, beta-carotene and antioxidants.

Vitamin E in carrot juice is considered the "sex vitamin". It works by sending blood flow to sexual organs to boost libido and performance.

Carrot juice is known to improve sperm motility and count in men, thanks to its antioxidant properties.

For women, the nutrients in carrot juice help balance hormones, which can increase libido and fertility.

Ingredients: 3-4 medium-sized carrots (washed and peeled)

1 apple or orange (optional, for sweetness)

A small piece of ginger (optional, for added circulation benefits)

A squeeze of lemon juice (for flavor and added Vitamin C)

Instructions: Chop the carrots into smaller pieces.

Blend with the optional fruit and ginger until smooth.

Strain (if desired) and add lemon juice.