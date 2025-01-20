How often should you have sex?

Sex is a natural part of life and relationships, but how often should you actually be having sex?

Some people think having sex frequently means a healthier relationship, while others believe quality matters more than quantity.

Science has some interesting insights on this. Studies have explored the link between sex and happiness, health, stress relief, and even how often couples in long-term relationships should get intimate.

But the answer isn’t one-size-fits-all—it depends on different factors like age, lifestyle, relationship stage, and even individual desires.

So, what does science really say about how often you should have sex? Let's break it down with facts and expert insights.

How often do most people have sex?

There is no universal rule, but research gives us a general idea of how often people are getting intimate. According to studies:

Young couples (ages 18-29) tend to have sex around 112 times a year, which is about 2-3 times per week.

Those aged 30-39 average 86 times a year (about 1-2 times per week).

Couples in their 40s and 50s report having sex about 69 times per year, or roughly once a week.

However, these numbers don't mean that having sex more or less frequently is a problem. What’s important is whether you and your partner are satisfied with your sex life.

Does more sex mean a happier relationship?

Studies suggest that happiness and sexual frequency are linked, but only up to a certain point. A study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science found that couples who have sex once a week tend to be the happiest. Surprisingly, having sex more than that didn’t significantly increase happiness.

Why? Because for most people, it’s not about how often they have sex—it’s about how connected and satisfied they feel with their partner. Instead of chasing a number, focus on what makes your relationship feel good.

Health benefits of regular sex

Sex is more than just pleasure—it has real health benefits backed by science. Here are some of the perks of getting intimate regularly:

Sex triggers the release of endorphins and oxytocin, which help you feel happier and more relaxed.

People who have sex regularly tend to have higher levels of antibodies, making them less likely to get sick.

A study in the American Journal of Cardiology found that men who have sex at least twice a week have a lower risk of heart disease.

After orgasm, the body releases prolactin, a hormone that helps you sleep better.

While sex won’t replace a workout, it does help burn calories. A 30-minute session can burn around 100-150 calories.

What if you’re not having sex often?

If you and your partner aren't having as much sex as you'd like, don't panic. Sexual desire naturally fluctuates due to factors like stress, lifestyle changes, work schedules, and even health issues. Communication is key—discussing your needs and desires can help maintain intimacy.

If you’re single, don’t stress about not having a regular sex life. Intimacy isn’t just about sex—it can come from friendships, self-care, and other forms of physical touch like hugs and cuddles.

So, how often should you have sex?

Science suggests that once a week is a good number for happiness and connection, but ultimately, there is no "right" or "wrong" frequency. What matters is that both partners feel satisfied and comfortable. If you and your partner are happy with your sex life—whether it’s daily, weekly, or monthly—that's what really counts.

Instead of focusing on numbers, focus on quality, communication, and emotional connection.