The ultimate Lagos hustle survival guide - 5 tips every newbie needs

So you've just moved to Lagos, the centre of excellence, and expect your life to change instantly? Not so fast, friend!

If you think life can be planned and predicated, you've probably not lived in Lagos! Truth is, the Lagos lifestyle can quickly become overwhelming for anybody, with your goals and aspirations getting lost in the nearly 20 million population of go-getters. Lagos is the true definition of an urban jungle: eat or get eaten!

Of course, the goal of this article is not to discourage you from finally moving to Lagos to fulfil your lifelong dreams.

If anything, we want you to jump on the next bus or lorry to Lagos because really, there are loads of opportunities here. But then comes the all-important question: how do you escape being eaten in Lagos?

Here, let's review some survival tips every newbie should know to survive Lagos's fast, loud and busy streets. Trust us; every day can be an adventure for you.

Run from the crowd

Now, read that again. Unless you already know your way around Lagos, avoid crowds by all means. Unless, of course, you fancy losing your valuables because crowds in Lagos are mainly used to bait unsuspecting passers. Don't even think you can outsmart the thieves - just stay as far away as you can and mind your business.

Danfo 101

Cab services exist in every part of Lagos, but unless you're related to Dangote, you can't always afford to order rides. A more affordable option is the yellow buses popularly called danfo. While comfortably seated in a danfo (if you're lucky not to have a talkative conductor or a crying baby on board), put your phone safely where it won't be visible or accessible by anyone. You don't want to be begging your driver to stop for you to pursue an armed thug who has just snatched your phone from the window. Most drivers will likely not answer you.

Keep your soft lifestyle at home and join the hustle

Truly, Lagos does not smile at soft people. The lifestyle here is fast-paced, and everybody seems focused and mean. You don't want to look timid or lost at any point to avoid being taken advantage of. Even if you're genuinely lost, keep a straight face and keep walking like you know what you're doing. You'll likely find your way to a popular bus stop from where you can recalibrate your way.

Know when to explore the inner 'agbero' in you

We always want to sound posh and sweet, but that won't get you far in Lagos. You need a touch of Nigerian slang and pidgin to survive the streets. Whether you're haggling prices, avoiding scams, or asking for directions, knowing where to use local slang can help you get the best deals in any negotiation.

ALSO READ: 7 Best Places to Get Deep Tissue Massage in Lagos

Know when to network