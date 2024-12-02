Zlatan, Peruzzi, Boniface in attendance as Davido dazzles fans in Amsterdam concert

Davido shines at his sold-out concert in Amsterdam.

Just days after a headline performance in Atlanta, Nigerian superstar Davido took to the Ziggo Dome where he gave fans a show.

Held on Saturday 30 November, 2024, the sold-out concert saw Davido deliver a rendition of his classic hit singles including his recently released chart topper 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican star YG Marley.

Clips of Davido's grand entrance and electrifying performances were shared online by fans who filled up the Arena to watch the four-time Grammy nominee perform his smash hit singles in a career that has spanned over a decade.

Other artists in attendance at the concert include rapper Zlatan, Peruzzi, and Darkoo. Also in attendance was Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface.



The concert comes just days after Davido headlined the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for his birthday concert, which included Mayorkun, Odumodublvck, and Musa Keys, among other stars.

Davido has enjoyed a good 2024 which started with his three nominations for the Grammys and ended with another nomination for the 2025 Grammys. Davido recently announced that he will drop a new song featuring Odumodublvck and Chike ahead of his next album.