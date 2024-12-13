Tyla pips Burna Boy, Rema, Tems to 2024 Billboard Music Award

Tyla won both Afrobeats category at the 2024 Billboard Award.
In a year where she has dominated the global award season, Tyla wrapped up the season by winning the Afrobeats category at the Billboard Music Award after fending off competition from Nigerian superstars.
At the award ceremony which took place on December 12, 2024, Tyla won the Best Afrobeats act and Best Afrobeats song for her hit single 'Water' whose remixes featuring Travis Scott reached the top 10.
Tyla saw off competitions from Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems to win both awards which adds to her collection of global Afrobeats laurels in a year she won the Grammys, EMA, and VMAs.
At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift also became the most awarded artist in the history of the award after winning 10 categories to break the tie of 39 awards she held with Drake.
The full winners' list for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards
Top artist
Taylor Swift
Top new artist
Chappell Roan
Top male artist
Morgan Wallen
Top female artist
Taylor Swift
Top duo/group
Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 song
‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims
Top radio song
‘Lose Control’ – Teddy Swims
Top Hot 100 artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 songwriter
Taylor Swift
Top streaming songs artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 producer
Jack Antonoff
Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 album
‘The Tortured Poems Department’ – Taylor Swift
Top radio songs artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 artist
Taylor Swift
Top R’n’B male artist
Tommy Richman
Top R’n’B female artist
SZA
Top R’n’B touring artist
Bruno Mars
Top rap artist
Drake
Top rap album
Drake – ‘For All the Dogs’
Top rap male artist
Drake
Top rap female artist
Doja Cat
Top rap touring artist
Travis Scott
Top R’n’B song
Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Top rock touring artist
ColdplayTop
Latin duo/group
Fuerza Regida
Top hard rock song
Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll – ‘All My Life’
Top dance/electronic song
‘Houdini’ – Dua Lipa
Top country artist
Morgan Wallen
Top country male artist
Morgan Wallen
Top country female artist
Beyoncé
Top K-Pop touring artist
Seventeen
Top global K-Pop artist
Stray Kids
Top collaboration
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen - ‘I Had Some Help’
Top country song
‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ – Shaboozey
Top song sales artist
Shaboozey
Top-selling song
‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ - Shaboozey
Top rock album
‘Stick Season’ – Noah KhanTop
Billboard Global 200 song
‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
Top Billboard Global (excl. U.S.) song
‘Beautiful Things’ – Benson Boone
Top Afrobeats artist
Tyla
Top Afrobeats song
‘Water’ – Tyla
Top hard rock artist
Linkin Park
Top rock duo/group
Linkin Park