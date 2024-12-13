Tyla pips Burna Boy, Rema, Tems to 2024 Billboard Music Award

Tyla won both Afrobeats category at the 2024 Billboard Award.

In a year where she has dominated the global award season, Tyla wrapped up the season by winning the Afrobeats category at the Billboard Music Award after fending off competition from Nigerian superstars.

At the award ceremony which took place on December 12, 2024, Tyla won the Best Afrobeats act and Best Afrobeats song for her hit single 'Water' whose remixes featuring Travis Scott reached the top 10.



Tyla saw off competitions from Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems to win both awards which adds to her collection of global Afrobeats laurels in a year she won the Grammys, EMA, and VMAs.



At the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift also became the most awarded artist in the history of the award after winning 10 categories to break the tie of 39 awards she held with Drake.

