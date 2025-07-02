Suge Knight reveals that 2Pac's family & friends smoked his cremated ashes

Music executive and record producer Suge Knight, who is a famous figure in American hip hop, made this revelation in an interview with People Magazine from California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence for a 2015 fatal hit-and-run.

According to him, close friends and family rolled the rapper's cremated ashes into a joint and smoked it.

“I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke,” Knight says. “I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble.’” He laughs. “I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him,” he told People Magazine.

While this news is surprising, it also reflects the gangster spirit that shaped 2Pac's life and the bond he shared with his associates, who chose to go the extra mile to honour him.

2Pac's murder is one of the most debated and controversial subjects in American hip hop . On September 7, 1996, the 25-year-old rapper was gunned down in the streets of Las Vegas hours after watching a boxing match involving Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson.

2Pac was shot four times, including in the lungs, in the car in which he was driving next to Suge Knight, who suffered head injuries from bullet fragmentation.

The rapper succumbed to his wounds on 13 September 1996 at the University Medical Centre, Las Vegas.

While no evidence suggested a conection, 2Pac's death was believed to have been connected with his beef with West Coast rapper The Notorious B.I.G which would involced the the Bloods and Crips gangs from the respective coasts.

The Notorious B.I.G. would also be murdered just 6 months later in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California.