Your Sound Is Getting BORING! - Slimcase Tells Afrobeats Stars To Copy Rihanna

Slimcase, the street-hop star known as 'Otunba Lamba', has launched a scathing critique of the current Afrobeats scene. While the genre enjoys unprecedented global success, Slimcase suggests this dizzying success is masking a dangerous creative rut.
The Nigerian artist, who famously served as a major driving force behind the popular "Shaku Shaku" dance movement, did not hold back.
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Slimcase laid out his frustrations in a viral screenshot. Slimcase’s argument was posted in a widely shared Pidgin English rant.
He blasted the relentless and unsustainable nature of the Afrobeats release cycle, noting the pressure on artistes, advising them to ease up.
"Too many songs and albums. Una too Dey put una self for pressure for this Naija sha," he wrote in Pidgin English.
He then offered a radical piece of advice, referencing a global superstar known for her calculated hiatuses: "Take a chill pill and be like Rihanna. Do other things, come back to give us a fresh vibe."
He added: "Your sounds are getting boring because dem be coming too much in a year... Every day, and every second singles & albums dey kiiii afrobeats gradually it is not fun anymore."
"I owe dem a song this year and that is it,“ Slimcase concluded, suggesting he has limited his own output in 2025.
Who is Slimcase?
Born Oluwafemi Oladapo Oke-Eko, his early career saw him pivot from a struggling rapper to the Otunba Lamba (Chief of Slang), whose signature vocal ad-libs and infectious energy defined the Shaku Shaku era of Nigerian street music.
His breakthrough in 2017-2018 was undeniable. Hits like "Oshozondi" became anthems. He was the vital ingredient on massive, culture-shifting records: Eni Money's "Diet"(alongside Tiwa Savage and Reminsice), D'Banj's "Issa Banger" (alongside Mr Real), and Idowest's "Shepeteri".
His verse on Wizkid's "Gucci Snake" confirmed his mainstream appeal as he rubbed shoulders with the globally recognised Starboy. Slimcase has been vocal about his love for Wizkid, which he expresses by recreating the Grammy winner’s fashion pieces and music videos. He’s also known for his freestyle sessions, which give emerging rappers the chance to showcase their talent to a wider audience.