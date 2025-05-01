Sanwo-Olu declares Lagos State's readiness to host AFRIMA

Sanwo-Olu made the declaration when he received a high-powered delegation from the African Union and the AFRIMA International Committee in his office on Tuesday.

The governor said Lagos is more than prepared to roll out the red carpet for the rest of Africa in a demonstration of the state's status as the creative and cultural capital of Africa.

He added that Lagos' acceptance to host AFRIMA 2025 aligns perfectly with his administration's vision to make the creative and tourism industry a major pillar of the state's development drive.

"We are happy to receive the AFRIMA team; we will do it, and we will be part of this, this is one initiative we are proud to accommodate. Our team will work together with your team to action this. We thank the African Union and the AFRIMA Committee for trusting Lagos."

Mike Dada, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the state's investment in the creative industry, stating that AFRIMA is positioned to create big opportunities for tourism, entertainment, jobs, and the economy for the host city.

Dada said, "Your Excellency, under your leadership, Lagos has made great progress in the creative industry. You've been a strong supporter and a true promoter of talent and fresh ideas. Whether it's film, fashion, music, or technology, your efforts have helped make Lagos stand out as Africa's creative capital. We at AFRIMA truly appreciate your support, and we believe Lagos is more than ready to host an unforgettable AFRIMA 2025."

Dada emphasised that since AFRIMA was launched in 2014, it has been hosted in Nigeria, with Lagos being the host city, Ghana, and Senegal, with road shows in over 22 countries around the world.

He also shared the organisation's commitment to celebrating and uniting Africa through music.

According to him, AFRIMA is not just about music, it resonates with real human stories by providing a platform for talent discovery, career turn-around, and an avenue for reshaping the global narrative about Africa.