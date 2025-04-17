Portable turns trial into music, teases new single following Saheed Osupa ordeal

After his recent release from detention. Street hop star Portable is back to doing what he loves which is making music that documents his reality.

The singer has teased a new song just days after being released from detention following his arrest over a criminal defamation petition filed by Fuji icon King Saheed Osupa.

In a post on his Instagram page, Portable teased the song titled 'Oni Reason' on which he alluded to his recent legal ordeal in Kwara state and claimed the journey of his life is divinely orchestrated.

The song follows his trend of making music from his legal trials and ordeals. Following his arrest by the Ogun State Police, who declared him wanted for assaulting government officials, Portable announced the EP 'Most Wanted'.

In another similar scenario in 2024, Portable released the 'Chosen EP' amidst the viral "I Am A Chosen" trend that was popular on social media.

He also released the track 'Spiderman' shortly after being recorded scaling a fence to evade arrest over his failure to pay the debt on his G Wagon Brabus.

Portable's biggest single since 'Zazzu Zeh' came courtesy of his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, who featured him on the hit single 'Tony Montana'.

The street hop star would mark his time in London with the EP 'Tony Montana of London'. He also released the EP 'Canadian Burger' after touring the country in 2025.