Olamide releases new song featuring Wizkid, announces new album

After weeks of anticipation, Olamide has released his new single titled 'Kai' featuring Wizkid.

Released on April 29, 2025, 'Kai' carries the famous Konto bounce over which Olamide and Wizkid sweet talk a love interest in whose face they flaunt their wealth.

The song becomes the latest collaboration between the duo, whose partnership spans over a decade.

'Kai' comes 14 years after Olamide and Wizkid first collaborated on 'Omo To Shan' in 2011.

The song comes as the first offering of a new Olamide self-titled 17-track album scheduled for release on June 3, 2025.

Olamide's upcoming album appears to be a change of plans. The Grammy-nominated rapper earlier announced that he would be releasing the second installment of his EP, 'Ikigai'.

The first installment of Olamide's 'Ikigai', the Japanese word that translates to "a reason to live" enjoyed success. The project had the songs 'Metaverse', 'Habibi', and 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy.

Olamide's upcoming self-titled album will be his 11th solo project, and it captures his longevity and ability to constantly evolve and stay tuned to the pulse of the culture.

With over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the summit, where he has become one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the 21st century.

Beyond being a hitmaker, Olamide is a successful label boss whose YBNL imprint has churned out notable stars including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Asake.