Kendrick Lamar breaks his record for highest-grossing concert for a rapper



Kendrick Lamar’s concert at Seattle’s Lumen Field on May 17 pulled 60,941 fans and grossed $14.8 million.



This is one of the stops for his ongoing Grand National Tour with SZA, and it sets a new record for the highest-grossing concert by a rapper.

According to reports shared by the Financial news platform Wealth on Instagram, Lamar's Seattle concert broke the previous record of $11.8 million he set at the AT&T Arena in Texas in April.

2025 has been a record-breaking year for the rapper, whose performance at the 2025 Super Bowl broke the record for the most-watched in history.

In the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs which also became the most watch in the game's history with 127 million viewers, Kendrick Lamar set a halftime viewership record.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 performance was watched by 133.5 million users, which slightly edged Michael Jackson’s record of 133.4 million U.S. viewers in 1993.

The rapper became the first solo hip-hop act to headline the famous halftime show in which he performed a compilation of some of his hit singles including 'Humble', 'Loyalty', and 'Money Trees'.

The 22-time Grammy winner brought her SZA for a performance of their hit collaboration 'All The Star' while actor Samuel L Jackson played the narrator who steered the rapper to deliver what the people wanted to hear.

Earlier in the year, Lamar won 5 Grammys for 'Not Like Us' at the 67th Grammys, including record-making wins for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.