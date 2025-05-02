Great Adamz confronts Nigeria’s deep-rooted political rot in 'Blessing' video

In an era where artists are either too scared or too strategic to speak the truth, Great Adamz chooses neither. Instead, he chooses justice. He chooses honesty.

He chooses “ Blessing ”—the opening track off his latest album—as his weapon of truth. And now, he’s bringing it to the screen in a powerful new video that drops Friday, April 25th, 2025.

While the song carries spiritual undertones of prayer, perseverance, and eventual breakthrough, it’s Verse Two that cuts through Nigeria’s political hypocrisy like a surgeon’s blade. It isn’t subtle. It isn’t polished. It’s raw, uncomfortable, and necessary.

> “Politician Dey Jelo, chop us like indomie / If you talk too much na felony...”

This isn’t metaphor for metaphor’s sake—it’s reality. It’s the fuel subsidy scam. It’s the bloated budgets, the stomach infrastructure politics, the lawmakers buying luxury SUVs while citizens ration petrol and food. It’s the kind of truth that too often gets swallowed by censorship or sanitized by fear.

> “You gon learn o, you gon learn / Where dem dey take this money go? / Shey na six feet down below?”

Adamz doesn’t just ask rhetorical questions. He issues a moral indictment. As Nigeria grapples with crippling inflation, a volatile Naira, mass unemployment, and violent insecurity, this verse puts the corrupt elite on trial—not in court, but in the court of public opinion.

He challenges the obscene detachment of leadership in lines that bite hard:

> “Them dey hail you Presido / While you dey kill your people slow”

This is not just a song. It’s a mirror. A protest. A prayer wrapped in poetry. It calls out the rot without apology and demands better—not through slogans, but through accountability.

And still, even amidst the anger, “Blessing” retains a thread of hope. Because that’s the paradox of being Nigerian—you rage, you mourn, you hustle, and you hope. The chorus still pleads for favour. Still believes in God’s timing. Still looks to the sky while calling out the snakes in the system.

With the official video set to premiere this Friday, expect visuals that match the intensity of the message. Expect symbolism. Expect truth. And if you’re in power and this makes you uncomfortable? Good. It should.

This is not just entertainment.

This is a statement.

This is Great Adamz.

And this is “Blessing.”

