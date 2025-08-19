5 things to know before hiring a manager as an artist

As an artist, a big part of your success comes with having the right manager. Having someone in your corner who believes in your talent and is willing to encourage and guide you to be the best version of yourself can spur you to success.

Choosing a manager is a pivotal step in your career as an artist, as this can either advance or stunt your progress. Before choosing a manager, there are 5 key points you need to know.

Understand what a manager does

Some people consider a manager to be a staff member with a flexible job description that covers all aspects of their daily life. To be clear, a manager is not a personal assistant, hype man, or errand boy at your beck and call

A manager is the bridge between you and the business side of the music .



From negotiating contracts and handling bookings to shaping your long-term strategy, a good manager ensures that while you focus on making music, your career and business continue to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right manager for an emerging artist

As an emerging artist, the right manager is someone who can dedicate the knowledge and time to advance your career. If you're just hitting the ground, you don't need a celebrity manager with multiple high-profile artists on their roster.

You need someone who shares your vision and hunger, and is willing to make that call, send that email, accompany you to that small show, and grind with you on your way to the top.

Qualities you should look out for

ADVERTISEMENT

Before trusting a manager with your career, you need to check some boxes to be assured of the skills and temperament. Trustworthiness The manager is going to be one of the closest people to you. Hence, trust is not negotiable. Knowledge of the music business You need to ascertain how vast their knowledge of the music business and finances is because they will be playing a big role in your contract negotiation. Networking and People Skills Your manager must be able to network within the industry and the media space to get you the right opportunity and press coverage.

Even after checking all the boxes, the nature of your relationship with the manager should be clear. As an emerging artist, you might not feel the need to sign a contract with your manager because they are a close friend or because there's no money being made yet.

However, it's always advisable to have a contract that states the commission the manager earns (usually 15–20%), their responsibilities, and the contract length. You should look out for red flags, such as people who will ask for a higher cut of your earnings, the rights to your music, and other non-standard demands.

READ ALSO: Is it important to own your masters as an artist?

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you survive without a manager?