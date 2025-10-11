Osamede receives standing ovation at Benin City homecoming premiere

Osamede, a superhero film set during the 1897 British invasion, received a standing ovation at its homecoming premiere tonight at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Edo State.

Hosted with support from Dr. Munirat Lecky, Senior Special Assistant to the Edo Governor on Tourism and the Creative Economy, the premiere brought together cultural leaders, government officials, film industry stakeholders, and representatives from communities where the film was shot.

The audience rose to their feet as the credits rolled, with many visibly moved by seeing their history and language celebrated on screen.

"Bringing Osamede home to Benin City was always the dream," said Executive Producer Lilian Olubi, herself a daughter of Edo State. "Tonight proved why this story needed to be told. People cheered. They saw themselves as heroes for the first time. That's what happens when you tell your own story in your own language."

Director James Omokwe collaborated with Benin cultural historians to ensure the film accurately represented the kingdom's legacy. "The applause tonight wasn't just for a film," Omokwe said. "It was for recognition. For validation. The people of Edo State have been waiting to see their history treated with the respect it deserves. We gave them that."

Lead actress Ivie Okujaye Egboh, who plays Osamede, described the screening as the most meaningful moment of her career. "Playing a Benin warrior in the actual kingdom, surrounded by descendants of those warriors... I felt the weight of every scene. When the audience stood and applauded, I knew we'd honored their ancestors."

William Benson, who plays Iyase, Osamede's nemesis, said the Benin reception exceeded expectations. "You could feel the pride in the room. Beyond the entertainment, this was about people seeing their power reflected back at them. That's rare. That's special."

Dr. Munirat Lecky, Senior Special Assistant to the Edo Governor on Tourism and the Creative Economy, praised the film as a model for cultural preservation through entertainment. "Osamede demonstrates how authentic storytelling can drive cultural tourism and economic development. This film will bring people to Edo State. It will spark our young people's curiosity about their heritage. That's the kind of cultural investment we need."

Community representatives from Fugar and Ososo expressed pride in seeing their towns depicted authentically on screen. The production created direct economic impact in both communities through local crew employment, vendor engagement, and income opportunities for residents who participated as extras and support staff.

The film will open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on October 17, followed by a UK theatrical release on October 31 and a North American release on November 7. Nile Entertainment Group handles global distribution.

Osamede follows a young woman who discovers ancestral warrior powers during the 1897 British invasion of her homeland. The film positions authentic African history as the foundation for contemporary superhero storytelling.

The Lagos premiere is scheduled for October 12 preceding the nationwide rollout.

