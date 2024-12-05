Let’s throw it back to these Nollywood on-screen pairings of the 90s & 2000s

We’re throwing it back to the 1990s and 2000s, exploring these iconic Nollywood on-screen pairs and some of their works.

The ’90s and 2000s were a golden era for Nollywood when VCDs ruled the streets and living room TVs were everyone’s cinemas. It was a time when films were raw, relatable, and often packed with melodrama that we couldn’t get enough of. But what made this era even more unforgettable? The iconic on-screen pairings that had us rooting for love, revenge, or just pure chaos.

Remember the chemistry of Ramsey Nouah and Genevieve Nnaji? The intense drama from Liz Benson and Richard Mofe-Damijo? These actors were more than just cast members; they were legends creating magic together on our screens. Their pairings became the blueprint for many of the romantic, comedic, and dramatic duos we see today.

If you’ve ever caught yourself reminiscing about old Nollywood classics or googling where these actors are now, this article is for you. Let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit the on-screen pairs that defined that era.

Ramsey Nouah & Genevieve Nnaji

If Nollywood had a royal couple, it would be Ramsey Nouah and Genevieve Nnaji. These two were the epitome of on-screen romance, starring in countless love stories that tugged at our heartstrings. From Power of Love to Super Love, they had a natural chemistry that made their pairings believable and magnetic. Their performances felt genuine, as though their emotions leapt off the screen. They made us believe in love even in the most dramatic scenarios. Some of their films include Love Boat, Power of Love, Battle Line, Honey, Break Up, Butterfly, My Love, and Last Weekend.

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) & Liz Benson

Talk about elegance and charisma! RMD and Liz Benson were often paired in roles that exuded power and sophistication. Whether as lovers or foes, their chemistry lit up the screen. These two legends could deliver drama, and we loved every second of it. Both had commanding screen presences that balanced each other perfectly. Their pairing often brought gravitas to any film they starred in. Watch Diamond Ring and relive their impeccable performances.

Nkem Owoh & Patience Ozokwor

Who else could turn a family drama into comedic gold? Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) and Patience Ozokwor (Mama G) were Nollywood’s ultimate chaotic duo. Whether playing scheming in-laws or over-the-top relatives, they gave us hilarious moments that are still meme-worthy today. Their impeccable comedic timing and personalities made their performances unforgettable. Revisit Ukwa and prepare to laugh till your sides hurt.

Emeka Ike & Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

When it came to young love, no pairing captured it better than Emeka Ike and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde. Their films often revolved around forbidden romances, societal pressures, or family drama, and we couldn’t help but root for them every single time. They brought a youthful yet intense energy to their roles, making their love stories resonate with audiences. Their films include The Prince of My Heart and Touching Love.

Jim Iyke & Rita Dominic

Known for their fiery personalities, Jim Iyke and Rita Dominic often starred in films where their on-screen tension kept us hooked. Whether as lovers or frenemies, their energy was electric, and you never knew what to expect next. They embodied the dramatic flair Nollywood was known for, giving us scenes that were unpredictable yet satisfying. Their films include, The Intruder, Love You Forever, and Jealous Heart.

Chinedu Ikedieze & Osita Iheme