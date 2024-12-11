Some Yoruba people are against Farotimi's fight for justice - Charly Boy

Nigerian activist and musician, Charly Boy, has taken a stance against what he perceives as a lack of support from certain Yoruba people for lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi's fight for justice.

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of December 11, 2024, Charly Boy weighed in on the tribalism with regards to Dele Farotimi's arrest and detention over alleged defamation of Afe Babalola.

He wrote, "For many Yorubas, I think their new motto should be, 'On the mandate of crooks we stand.' While Nigeria celebrates Dele Farotimi, Some Yorubas are mostly against his fight for justice. That's the new position of a once ethical value-oriented people who are now "tribe-captured," by Tinubu. Am I the only person thinking like this? Did I get it all wrong?"

His followers took to the comment section to express their views on his stance, with some agreeing with the singer, and others standing against it.

A comment read, "And yet again, the tribal divide is used to polarise those who choose not to employ critical thinking!"

"Please it's not all the Yoruba people, a lot of us are standing by him," said another user, countering Charly Boy.

After Tuesday's hearing, Justice Abayomi Adeosun of the Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court adjourned his bail hearing and told Farotimi he would remain in prison custody until December 20, 2024.

Farotimi faces 16 counts of alleged defamation against Chief Afe Babalola, a prominent legal luminary.