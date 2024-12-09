Regina Daniels bags bachelor's degree in Psychology from Mexican University

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share her latest milestone, announcing that she bagged her degree in psychology.

On December 9, 2024, the actress shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram, posting a video capturing the heartwarming moment she was conferred with her degree.

Expressing her excitement and pride, she wrote, "Another Achievement unlocked, Bachelor in Psychology bagged👩‍🎓This moment is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to countless hours of hard work, determination, resilience and God’s love. I am super proud of myself! I often confidently say I am God’s favourite, and it’s no cap 😌"

The actress doted on her husband, Ned Nwoko for supporting her through her journey and also appreciated her mother.

She added, "Thank you, my darling hubby, for your unwavering support, your love and encouragement. To my treasure, Nnem, thank you for always being my backbone. I love you, mummy🩷. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities!"

Multitudes of fans took to the comment section to congratulate her on her feat, wishing her well and showering her with prayers. However, her announcement was met with equal scepticism and confusion for others who questioned how she was able to attend the Mexican university.

Regina's fans sought to clear other's confusion in the comment section, reminding them about the option of online classes.

A comment read, "For Mumu people way dey under this comment section, u can do some courses online then wen it’s time for u to graduate 🧑‍🎓 u can travel or they will send ur certificate, d world is digital, Technology nah baba, don’t confuse on people life & down fall, do research & always update ur thoughts & mentally it’s important.😂😂😂😂😂"