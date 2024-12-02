I'm on the business side - Ubi Franklin on working as Davido's PA, Nanny

Music executive and entertainment personality, Ubi Franklin, has set the record straight.

The CEO of Made Men Music Group in a recent post on his X page has refuted the claims making the rounds that his role on the DMW team is to babysit Davido's children or be Chioma's personal assistant.

Ubi Franklin was pushed to set the record straight after a user on the platform posted that his transition from owning a thriving record label to becoming Davido's wife's PA was quite interesting to witness.

It all started when Ubi posted that he was writing a book to share his side of the story and address many misconceptions.

"You really need to write that book cos you owe us some explanation on how you moved from owning a thriving record lebel (if I recall well) to being a PA to Davido's wife. That was quite some transition mate," the user then replied.

Ubi saw the comment and used it as the perfect opportunity to clear the air, insisting that he is a Business Administrator for the team, fondly referred to as the Solutionist by Davido.

"Let me state this here clearly. Davido is Africa’s Biggest Artiste and owner of DMW. I always say, it’s easy to judge from outside, Davido’s setup and brand is one anyone will be happy to work for, If you look inside deeply he is more influential than a governor of many state you worship, the only thing he doesn’t have is a government budget," he began.