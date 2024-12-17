I wish I met you before the wrong person - Portables baby mama tells new man

Singer Portable's second baby mama, Honey Berry, has taken to social media to appreciate her new man, and people say she subtly shaded you know who in the process.

Taking to Instagram on December 16, 2024, Honey Berry posted a video of herself and her partner to her Instagram page and expressed heartfelt affection for him, writing, "It’s Monday 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 Baby I want you to know that you are the love of my life,❤️that your soul and mine are one in the same,and that I will love you a million lifetimes from now! You have no idea how happy you make me sweetheart.👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨"

"I will spend my life making you as happy as you make me. I just love you so damn much.🥰We share such an amazing one of a kind love they is so pure and so true.💕Tonight you just have my heart overflowing. I just wish you were here so l could cook for you and watch a movie together. Sweetheart I cannot wait to be holding you again.💃I hope you have a good night and sleep well my angel.I love you baby Love you from the very depths of my soul," she added.

Though sweet and warm, Berry's last statement, "I wish had met you before the wrong 💔person🤮🤮," sparked reactions from social media users, with many believing that it was shade thrown at Portable.

"Na only this girl get sense among portable baby mama’s 😂I know she will be regretting knowing portable for her life," said an Instagram user in the comments.

Another comment read, "Sisterhood is proud of you, my Baby"

"Portable don set ring light 😂,"said another person.

Another Instagram user asked, "Who be the wrong person ejoor? 😂"