Burna Boy Makes History in New Zealand at the Afrosoul Festival

On Saturday, 11 October, global Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy made history in Auckland, headlining the first-ever Afrosoul Festival at Lilyworld, Go Media Stadium.

The night marked a cultural milestone for African music in New Zealand.

A Historic Night for Afrobeats

With this performance, Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a stadium concert in New Zealand, adding another record to his global list of achievements.

The Grammy Award-winning singer already made headlines in 2023 as the first African artist to headline a UK stadium show at the London Stadium.

Backed by his full live band, Burna delivered a high-energy set that celebrated both his past hits and new music. Fans danced and sang along to anthems like “Last Last,” “It’s Plenty,” “On The Low,” and “City Boys.”

Burna Boy’s performance was more than just music. It was a statement of how far Afrobeats has come globally.

Among the cheering fans were some familiar faces, including his mother and manager Bose Ogulu, his sister Ronami Ogulu, and Nigerian-Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya, whose surprise appearance thrilled the local audience.

Rising Stars Join the Celebration

While Burna Boy headlined, Afro Soul Festival also served as a platform to showcase other rising Afrobeats artists.

The lineup included Nigerian singer Victony, and British-Nigerian rapper Darkoo, both of whom made their New Zealand debut at the event.

Clips shared on social media, showed the crowd vibing to Victony’s energetic set.

The two artists have a collaboration track titled "Psycho," which was released earlier this year.

Victony performed his recently released “Skido”, as well as hits like “Stubborn” and his collaboration with Burna Boy, “Different Size”.

Victony’s performance highlighted the global fusion that defines modern Afrobeats, a blend of African roots with international sounds. Their inclusion on the bill showed that Afro Soul wasn’t just about one superstar, but about representing the next wave of African talent making waves across the world.

Beyond Music: How Afrosoul Aims To Become A Cultural Experience

Organisers described Afrosoul as “Aotearoa’s ultimate celebration of rhythm, flavour, and creativity.”

The event aimed to be more than a concert, was designed as a cultural meeting point for the African community and its growing influence in New Zealand.

The R18 festival held on 11 October ran from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm and transformed Lilyworld into a vibrant cultural space. Alongside the main performances, attendees explored African art installations, authentic food stalls, and dance battles.