BREAKING: Speed Darlington regains freedom after two months imprisonment

Controversial musician, Darlington Achakpo, popularly known as Speed Darlington has regained his freedom after almost two months in Kuje prison.
Darlington’s freedom comes days after he was admitted to a twenty million naira (20,000,000) bail last Wednesday by a federal high court in Abuja.
The singer’s lawyer, Stan Alieke confirmed his release, sharing photos with Darlington on Instagram. Alieke said Darlington’s legal representatives will be seeking redress against the Nigerian police following their client’s “illegal incarceration”.
Alieke wrote,
Delighted to announce that our client, Mr Darlington Achakpo Aka Speed Darlington (Akpi) has regained his freedom after two months of illegal incarceration.
For the record, as his team of lawyers, we will be exploring every angle of the law to ensure that he gets justice for his fundamental human right which was deprived of him by the Nigerian Police Force and for the unfair/ unjust treatment he was subjected to.
Mr Achakpo extends his gratitude to everyone who threw in their support and Special thanks to my colleagues, Mr Marshal Abubakar Esq, Barr Deji Adeyanju, Barr Hamza Nuh, Barr David.
~ Freedom cometh by struggle.
Darlington was re-arrested on November 27, 2024, while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State. The ‘Bangdadang’ crooner was accused of cyberstalking Grammy award-winning musician, Burna Boy.
Darlington was initially arrested by police in October 2024 after Burna Boy filed a petition against him with the police.
Burna’s petition followed Darlington’s suggestive comments about the “Ye” singer’s affiliation with embattled hip-hop mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The singer will return to court on March 18 for trial on cybercrime charges.
ALSO READ: Burna Boy VS. Speed Darlington: The fine line between opinions and defamation