You were happy about VDM's arrest, are you happy now?- Seun Kuti on Dele Farotimi's arrest

Nigerian Afrobeat artist and activist Seun Kuti has criticised the recent arrest of human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi, warning against the empowerment of the police as tools of oppression.

In a recent video, the singer emphasised the danger of the use of police to silence critics and stressed that such actions could have serious consequences for freedom of speech in Nigeria in the long run.

He stated, "We cannot be in a society where you cannot speak your mind against anybody and you go straight to the police to arrest people!"

"Once you give police that power to give people that power too, they would take advantage of it . If we allow this to continue of allow it to stand, we would have a problem. I've told you all not to allow this thing to become a habit. You all were happy when VeryDarkMan was arrested. But are you happy now? Are you?" he asked.

Kuti called on the country’s top lawyers to oppose laws and actions that restrict free speech, urging them to act against the increasing criminalization of criticism. He emphasized the need to fight for justice and demanded the immediate release of Farotimi.

"I believe that this kind of law that doesn't allow Nigerians to speak their mind without police being involved is ridiculous. I now expect the big lawyers in Nigeria to take a stance against this. All of them are in favour of this law that restricts Nigerians and it stops them from being scrutinised online," the singer said.

Calling for Farotimi's release, he concluded, "We need to fight against the law that limits freedom of speech. They should free Dele Farotimi. Free him! His speaking does not call for police involvement...Our court of law is going to turn into a joke."