Wizkid and Don Jazzy completely reconcile after viral public 'feud' [Video]

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun, known best as Wizkid, and record label executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, known better as Don Jazzy, have confirmed that they have fully buried the hatchet.

This has been confirmed from a recent video which shows both of them together.

They were warm to each other and hugged.

Their disposition towards each other, from the video, signals that there is no more bad blood between them.

Recall that the presumed "beef" between the duo started when the 'Dance (Kese)' crooner took to his X account to engage his fans and his attention was drawn to a post where Ladipoe said Afrobeats is going through its "Afrobeats is dead" phase after Hip Hop survived the "Hip hop is dead" narrative which Wizkid contributed to.

Wizkid replied that he's never chatting to any artist signed by an influencer which many believe is a statement that attempted to mock the Mavin Record's label boss Don Jazzy as an influencer.

Wizkid's statement provoked widespread reactions as many observers didn't take favourably to him calling Don Jazzy an influencer.

Don Jazzy, however, did not seem to take Wizkid's "influencer" comment to heart as he didn't react to it. He thanked Wizkid on social media after the Grammy winner posted the streaming link to Mavin signee Ayra Starr's sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Then later in June 2024, Wizkid laid speculations of any potential rift with Don Jazzy to rest in a tweet where he referred to the legendary producer and label boss as an "amazing human".