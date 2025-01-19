Tonto Dikeh appeals to Yoruba people to speak English in Instagram exchanges

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has sent out an appeal to Yoruba people on Instagram, begging them to use the English language while fighting on the app.

Dropping the appeal via her Instagram story, the actress stressed the importance of her appeal, saying people on the app who do not understand Yoruba need to know who is winning their fights.

She also got Ghanaians involved, saying they are as guilty as Yoruba people. She noted that not everyone on the app understands their language, therefore they need to be considerate while engaging in their fights.

She wrote, “Dear Yoruba people, Abeg, when una dey try to fight (especially for this Obasanjo app), make una try dey fight with English.

"How we want take know who dey win fight.

"Ghana people una dey this Whatsapp group too.

"Make una they fight with English.

"All love from a vawulence prefect”.

Tonto often uses social media to drop interesting takes on rather fascinating topics.

In December, she alerted Nigerians to a new method scammers are adopting to defraud unsuspecting innocent members of the public.

The method involves the scammer approaching their target in public crying, wailing and accusing them of having made a fake transfer for something they allegedly bought.

She explained that by putting on this act, the perpetrators would cause a crowd to gather and then tension would rise thereby putting their target under pressure to either pay up or risk facing jungle justice.