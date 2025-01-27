Speed Darlington claims he survived assassination attempt

Days after his release from prison, Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has announced that he survived being shot at while in his car.



Taking to Instagram on January 27, 2025, Speed Darlington posted a video of his car, showing the holes in the rear end. He also showed bullets that he said were taken out of his vehicle, expressing his gratitude for the police officers present at the scene.

"Thank God for security personnel; the guy would have come close. I heard gunshots coming at our direction when I was coming out of the club in VI," he explained.

He asserted that the alleged attempt on his life was intended to keep him silent.

"The bullets are local but they're still bullets. I haven't even spoken yet they're already shitting their pants, scared of what I'd say. They don dey send killers come. Oh my God, this is crazy. The police officers here also witnessed the shootings. There must be truth in what I'm saying, based on the way he is reacting, he don dey send killers come."

This comes after a series of turbulent events starting from when he was arrested on October 4th after he put out a video in which he allegedly mocked his colleague Burna Boy, associating him with American rapper Diddy, who has faced legal issues with the FBI over charges of sex trafficking and other crimes.