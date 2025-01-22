Next time there will be no mercy - Burna Boy to Speed Darlington

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has issued a stern warning to singer Speed Darlington, who just got released from prison after a two-month detention over cyberstalking violations.

In the early hours of January 22, 2025, the Grammy Award-winning artiste took to his Instagram story to warn the social media personality against messing with him.

"If you like, misbehave again, you'll go to where you came from! And this time around there would be no mercy! #Dontmesswithodg"

Darlington was initially arrested by police in October 2024 after Burna Boy filed a petition against him with the police.

It all began in the late hours of October 7, 2024, when an SOS was posted on Speed's Instagram page. The post stated that he had been missing for 3 days and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Things took a different turn when Speed Darlington's mother revealed that her son was declared missing after making a video about Nigerian musician Burna Boy. In the video, she was seen begging the singer to have mercy on her son and kindly release him.

This came after Speed Darlington made a video about the singer, alleging that he had affiliations with American rapper Diddy, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and other crimes. The video gained traction, and following Speed Darlington's arrest, he quickly became the talk of the town online.